Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,527 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $73.21. 148,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,786,627. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $195.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $70.23 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

