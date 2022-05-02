Origin Sport Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last Week (ORS)

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $77,293.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00064676 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000186 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

