Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Short Interest Down 44.1% in April

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,800 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the March 31st total of 368,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OSUKF stock remained flat at $$35.30 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 140. Otsuka has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20.
Otsuka Company Profile (Get Rating)
