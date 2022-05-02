Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Short Interest Down 44.1% in April

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,800 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the March 31st total of 368,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OSUKF stock remained flat at $$35.30 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 140. Otsuka has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20.

Otsuka Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otsuka Corporation provides system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The company operates through two segments, System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business. The System Integration Business segment offers system services ranging from consulting, system design and development, transport and installation work, and network construction.

