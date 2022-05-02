Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.88

Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

OB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Outbrain from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Outbrain to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Outbrain alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Outbrain ( NASDAQ:OB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Outbrain had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Outbrain Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB)

Outbrain Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company's Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outbrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outbrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.