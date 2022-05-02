Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of OXSQ stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.17. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on OXSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 9,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $35,861.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $35,390.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 65,339 shares of company stock valued at $261,965. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

