PAC Protocol (PAC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $58,219.00

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last week, PAC Protocol has traded down 10% against the US dollar. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.49 million and approximately $58,219.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003100 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000659 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 65.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000084 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PAC Protocol

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,507,918,600 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

