Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.18

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.18 and last traded at $31.59, with a volume of 1064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,497,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,982,000 after buying an additional 242,293 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

