Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Pacira BioSciences to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pacira BioSciences to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PCRX opened at $74.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.84. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $82.16.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 9,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $719,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $1,719,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,617 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,325. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 21.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

