Pallapay (PALLA) Price Hits $0.0208 on Exchanges

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Pallapay has a market cap of $13.44 million and approximately $331,046.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pallapay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pallapay has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00038399 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,823.82 or 0.07277669 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000173 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00039248 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 647,347,080 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

