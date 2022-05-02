Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 62,892 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,625,285 shares.The stock last traded at $23.75 and had previously closed at $24.77.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $422.17 million during the quarter. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.