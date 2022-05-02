Pangolin Market Capitalization Achieves $11.80 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular exchanges. Pangolin has a market cap of $11.80 million and $1.63 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.67 or 0.00219244 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00038880 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 286.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.05 or 0.00435173 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73,066.96 or 1.89209222 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 96,858,628 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

