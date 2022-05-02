Paramount Global (PARAA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:PARAA opened at 31.55 on Monday. Paramount Global has a one year low of 30.55 and a one year high of 51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 37.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.89%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.