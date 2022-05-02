Parkland (PKI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.56 per share for the quarter.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.50 billion.

Parkland stock opened at C$36.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.73. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$31.18 and a 12 month high of C$41.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.93, for a total value of C$215,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 666,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,930,720.25.

PKI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC decreased their price target on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.25.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

