Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $429.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $429.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $10.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,599. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $280.96 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 157.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

