Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $429.20 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on May 2nd, 2022

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $429.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $10.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,599. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $280.96 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 157.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.