Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

Shares of PGC traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.99. 62,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.73%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,543,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 446,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,796,000 after purchasing an additional 99,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,273 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

