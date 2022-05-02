Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 10.53%.
Shares of PGC traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.99. 62,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.32.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.73%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
