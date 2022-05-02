PegNet (PEG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,921.00

PegNet (PEG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. PegNet has a market capitalization of $95,712.36 and approximately $1,921.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PegNet has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.92 or 0.00217004 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00039071 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.10 or 0.00452755 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 290.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74,027.90 or 1.91414909 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

