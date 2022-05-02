PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of PepsiCo worth $216,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,553,000 after buying an additional 135,394 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,768,000 after buying an additional 61,230 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,726,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

PepsiCo stock traded down $6.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.65. The stock had a trading volume of 369,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,527,339. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.50 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.