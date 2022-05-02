Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Persimmon alerts:

PSMMY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($38.43) to GBX 2,650 ($33.78) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Persimmon from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 3,268 ($41.65) to GBX 2,897 ($36.92) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($41.42) to GBX 2,900 ($36.96) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($45.63) to GBX 2,830 ($36.07) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Persimmon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,413.14.

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at $52.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.47. Persimmon has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $95.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $3.2842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%.

Persimmon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Persimmon (PSMMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.