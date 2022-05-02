Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Persimmon stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,982. Persimmon has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $95.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.47.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $3.2842 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th.
About Persimmon (Get Rating)
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.
