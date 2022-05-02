Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Persimmon stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,982. Persimmon has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $95.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $3.2842 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSMMY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($41.42) to GBX 2,900 ($36.96) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 3,268 ($41.65) to GBX 2,897 ($36.92) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($38.43) to GBX 2,650 ($33.78) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Persimmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($45.63) to GBX 2,830 ($36.07) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,413.14.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

