Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 413,472 shares of company stock worth $371,566,160. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $6.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $870.76. 29,377,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,882,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $902.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.15, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $938.71 and its 200-day moving average is $987.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $960.41.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

