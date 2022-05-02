Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,509 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,309,000 after buying an additional 191,545 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,574,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,100,000 after buying an additional 24,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,625,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,527,000 after buying an additional 1,066,488 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 381.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,304,000 after buying an additional 241,044 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 192,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,328,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

NYSE:BAM opened at $49.86 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.79. The company has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

