PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ) Short Interest Update

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PFXNZ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004. PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

