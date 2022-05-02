Philadelphia Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,919,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after buying an additional 19,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

HON stock traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.86. The company had a trading volume of 274,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,539. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.39. The company has a market capitalization of $134.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

