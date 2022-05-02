Philadelphia Trust Co. Buys 48,470 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 229.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,470 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,728,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 13,809 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 52,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period.

VTEB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.95. 72,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,275,079. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.48. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $55.67.

