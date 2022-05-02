Philadelphia Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Philadelphia Trust Co. cut its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,286 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned about 0.05% of Vertiv worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 148.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter worth about $61,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter worth about $83,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VRT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.21. 171,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,811,015. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,250.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Vertiv had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

In other Vertiv news, EVP Patrick R. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

