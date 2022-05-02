Philadelphia Trust Co. Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,753 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,049 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 30.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.75. 222,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,213,052. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

TJX Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.