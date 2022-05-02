Philadelphia Trust Co. Grows Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Capri were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Capri by 47.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Capri by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. OTR Global lowered shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

CPRI traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.01. 60,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,057. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average of $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.41.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

