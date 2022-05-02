Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $22.85 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,455 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global comprises approximately 1.7% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $22,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 29.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,745,000 after acquiring an additional 13,917,795 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Carrier Global by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,014 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 578.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,562,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,777,000 after buying an additional 1,332,490 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 9,081.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 848,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,943,000 after buying an additional 839,727 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARR traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.06. The company had a trading volume of 153,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,946,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.24. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARR. OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.44.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

