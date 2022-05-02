Philadelphia Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Philadelphia Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.2% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $16,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 123,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $68,983,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 3,363 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,378 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 83,444 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $47,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.94.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,657 shares of company stock worth $39,871,738. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $564.13. The company had a trading volume of 28,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,498. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $584.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.30. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $322.23 and a 52-week high of $640.90. The stock has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

