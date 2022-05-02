Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 202 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $9.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $498.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,500. The company has a market cap of $468.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $507.83 and a 200-day moving average of $481.29. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $613.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

