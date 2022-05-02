Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 82,000 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Philadelphia Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,000 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 590,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 85,902 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,850,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 432.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 156,921 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 933,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after acquiring an additional 484,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Shares of HPE traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.07. 336,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,700,494. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

