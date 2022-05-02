Philadelphia Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Philadelphia Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 15,362.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after buying an additional 2,432,759 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after buying an additional 1,441,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after buying an additional 1,247,212 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.39. 614,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,458,834. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.49 and its 200-day moving average is $148.00. The stock has a market cap of $202.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $111.36 and a 1-year high of $189.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.04.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

