Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 835,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,243 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Philip Morris International worth $79,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after buying an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.93. 23,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,541,623. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.40. The company has a market cap of $154.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

