Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $496,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBAX stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $11.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

