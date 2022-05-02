Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.61

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.61 and last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 46382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 2.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 210.00%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDM. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 247,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 350,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

