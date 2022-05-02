Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637,458 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,366,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,982,000 after buying an additional 102,757 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 11.0% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 18.6% in the third quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 36.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 1,509.6% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,059,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,049,000 after buying an additional 993,521 shares in the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $43.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 1.32. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $143.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.59.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC dropped their price target on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.