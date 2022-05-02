Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.96. 1,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,680. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.