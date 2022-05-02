Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,666 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $83,370,000 after buying an additional 36,889 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 110,879 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $20,343,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,600 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,168 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total transaction of $5,341,949.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.47.

Shares of PXD traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.47. 2,218,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,914. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.28. The stock has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

