PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $236.80 Million

Equities analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) will report $236.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $240.59 million and the lowest is $233.00 million. PJT Partners posted sales of $240.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PJT. Wolfe Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Shares of PJT Partners stock traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $67.46. 209,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,134. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.59. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 8.4% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 26.8% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 36,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 2.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $1,727,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

