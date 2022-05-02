Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) will report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.67. Plains All American Pipeline reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAA shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

NYSE PAA traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,897,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,762,626. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.18%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 18.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 735,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after buying an additional 115,155 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth $39,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.4% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline (Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.