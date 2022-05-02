PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Trading 6.6% Higher

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.44. 3,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 835,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $677.97 million, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.61.

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $730,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,012,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,167,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,130 shares in the last quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $22,851,000. Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,838,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,563,000 after purchasing an additional 570,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 507.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 532,980 shares in the last quarter.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

