Polkadex (PDEX) Reaches Market Cap of $29.11 Million

Polkadex (PDEX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for about $3.90 or 0.00010091 BTC on major exchanges. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $29.11 million and approximately $433,950.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polkadex has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00039856 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,833.16 or 0.07327016 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000184 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00042852 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

