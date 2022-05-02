Polkamon Market Cap Achieves $6.40 Million (PMON)

Polkamon (PMON) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Polkamon has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $623,564.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkamon coin can now be purchased for about $3.74 or 0.00011519 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Polkamon has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00038724 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,828.72 or 0.07294723 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000174 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00039402 BTC.

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

