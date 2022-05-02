Polker Price Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days (PKR)

Polker (PKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Polker has a market cap of $2.63 million and $615,407.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polker has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One Polker coin can now be purchased for $0.0278 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00038418 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,799.75 or 0.07291493 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00037729 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

