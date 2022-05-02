Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Receives $21.23 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.23.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRCH. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Porch Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ PRCH traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $3.99. 23,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,421. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $12.82. Porch Group has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $391.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $51.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Porch Group will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 109,437 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 49.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 132,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 43,694 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

