Powell Industries (POWL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Powell Industries had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $106.57 million during the quarter.

POWL stock opened at $19.30 on Monday. Powell Industries has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $37.28. The company has a market cap of $227.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.67 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -693.33%.

In related news, CEO Brett Alan Cope purchased 10,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $227,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Powell Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,459,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,046,000 after buying an additional 44,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Powell Industries by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 32,988 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Powell Industries by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 24,805 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 23,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on POWL shares. Sidoti raised shares of Powell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

