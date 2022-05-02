Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$135.00 to C$147.00. Approximately 4,955 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 82,483 shares.The stock last traded at $67.60 and had previously closed at $71.79.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$62.50 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 60.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 49,910 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 11.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 17.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 73.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.32.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($2.59). The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.17 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

