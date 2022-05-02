Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the March 31st total of 2,580,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 715,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other Privia Health Group news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,030.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $506,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,288 shares of company stock worth $2,482,053.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRVA traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.71. 6,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,099. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.17. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $275.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.06 million. Research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRVA. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.18.

About Privia Health Group (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.