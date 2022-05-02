Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Short Interest Update

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the March 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMCUF traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $34.75. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.40. Pro Medicus has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $48.81.

About Pro Medicus

Pro Medicus Limited develops and supplies healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Radiology Information Systems (RIS) proprietary medical software for practice management. The company also offers Healthcare imaging software that provides radiologists and clinicians with visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images, as well as picture archive and communication system (PACS)/digital imaging software; Promedicus.net., an e-health platform; and integration products.

