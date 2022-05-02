Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Short Interest Update

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the March 31st total of 158,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPDN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPDN traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 17,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,146. Professional Diversity Network has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04.

Professional Diversity Network ( NASDAQ:IPDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 47.79% and a negative return on equity of 126.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Professional Diversity Network in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Professional Diversity Network (Get Rating)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

